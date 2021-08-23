Former Pike County sheriff sued in prison to repay his salary

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Pike County Commissioners are suing their former sheriff, who is in state prison, to repay more than $128,000 in taxpayer-funded salary and benefits he collected while suspended from his job - plus interest.

Charlie Reader is serving three years at the Toledo Correctional Institution, where he is classified as “Inmate #A785880″ and works as a recreational aide, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

Reader, 47, pleaded guilty last year to stealing money seized from arrests and then covering it up: two felony counts of theft in office, two felony counts of tampering with evidence and one misdemeanor count of conflict of interest.

He originally was indicted on more than a dozen charges back in June 2019. The following month, on July 10, 2019, he agreed to take a voluntary suspension, which allowed him to keep drawing his paycheck and benefits, court records show.

His pay and benefits stopped the day he was convicted, Sept. 24. 2020, according to Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk.

At that point, Reader also became unable hold elected office in Ohio again since his felony convictions were directly related to his position. He was appointed sheriff in 2015 and was among law enforcement that responded to the April 2016 Rhoden family massacre.

Pike County has a new sheriff, Tracy Evans, who won election last fall.

Now, Pike County is entitled under state law to be reimbursed for $128,552.28 in salary and benefits Reader received while he was suspended, plus interest, “reasonable attorney fees and the cost of this action,” Junk wrote in the lawsuit.

A phone conference in the case is set for Sept. 1.

Reader is expected to be released from prison on March 17, 2024, state records show.

Last month, he filed a “Petition for Postconviction Relief” in Pike County Common Pleas Court seeking to reduce his prison sentence by a year due to what he says was “ineffective” legal counsel at trial.

FOX19 NOW has a message for comment into his lawyer, James Boulger of Chillicothe.

We will update this story when we hear back.

