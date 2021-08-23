Hot and Humid Weather Sticks Around

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heat and humidity continue to dominate the forecast through Thursday. Monday will be hot with highs near 93 degrees. Factor in the humidity and it will feel more like 100! Some models are suggesting a small chance for storms Monday afternoon, but better opportunities arrive Wednesday and Thursday.

Don’t expect much change in the weather over the next several days. Hazy, hot and humid conditions with Highs in the 90s continue through Thursday. It looks a cold front will finally bring relief by the end of the week and into the weekend.

