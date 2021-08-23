Hundreds of parents, kids run for safety after gun pulled out at youth football game, court docs say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is facing several charges after police say he pulled out a gun during a youth football game, causing hundreds of parents and kids to run for safety.
Daniyan Ward got into a fight with another parent on Sunday during the game at Winton Woods Intermediate School, according to court records.
During the fight, Ward pulled out the gun “and displayed it in a threatening manner,” the records show.
Nearly 500 parents and kids at the football game ran for safety.
Ward got in his car and left the game but was stopped a couple of blocks from the school, the records state.
On Monday, a judge set his bond at $30,000 for charges of inducing panic, improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle, and having weapons under disability.
