LIVE: Gov. Beshear speaks after Kentucky Supreme Court deals blow to emergency powers

By Brian Planalp
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The governor is expected to speak at 4 p.m.

On Saturday, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled in a case surrounding laws passed by the General Assembly limiting what the governor can do independently in a state of emergency.

The Court found in a narrowly tailored opinion that the laws were valid exercises of the General Assembly’s legislative power.

The case was remanded back to the trial court to dissolve an injunction against those laws and to consider underlying constitutional questions which the Supreme Court did not resolve.

Beshear on Monday rescinded his school mask mandate, issued in early August under a declared state of emergency.

It’s unclear whether he was legally compelled to do so given the vagaries in the Supreme Court’s ruling, but doing so may have prefigured a willingness to work with the General Assembly on a new emergency declaration.

Republican leaders have said they will work with Beshear on such a declaration.

A separate mask mandate only covering public schools remains in effect. It was passed by the Kentucky Board of Education under separate statutory authority.

