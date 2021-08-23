Contests
Man dead in West End shooting, police say

(123RF)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting in the West End Monday evening left a man dead, according to Cincinnati police.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of Freeman Avenue near Dyer Park.

Police found a man deceased from a gunshot wound at the scene.

No word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

Police have not identified the victim at this time.

CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

