Man, woman and child found dead after double murder-suicide, baby in critical condition

8/23/21 3:40 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Preliminary findings in a double murder-suicide investigation indicate a man shot and killed himself, his spouse and young daughter, Kanawha County Department confirms Monday afternoon.

During a press briefing, Sgt. Brian Humphries with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said an adult man, adult woman and a grade school aged child were discovered Monday morning dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside of a home at 3006 Elkdale Drive in Charleston, West Virginia.

“They have a good theory that it was the man but that is based on the weapon placement, but of course that is subject to change,” said Sgt. Humphries.

A baby roughly a year and a half was also found inside the home alive but severely injured.

“As I understood when I arrived on the scene, the child was found beneath the adult female, presumably the mother.”

She was taken to a local hospital but is now at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, listed in critical condition.

“They believe there were bullet fragments found inside of the child,” Sgt. Humphries said.

A weapon was found inside of the home near the deceased man, Sgt. Humphries confirms.

Deputies say at this point they believe the family was last seen on Friday.

According to Sgt. Humphries, there have been seven 911 calls from this home in the last year.

“Several disturbance complaints. I believe one gunshots call.”

The man involved in the double murder-suicide was arrested in February for domestic violence, but charges were dismissed in June because the victim failed to appear in court.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man, woman and child were found dead inside a home Monday in a Mink Shoals community, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff also confirms Monday that an infant was located inside of the home alive. The baby girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police responded to 3006 Elkdale Drive, Charleston around noon Monday after receiving a call through the 911 system in Kanawha County.

“Our detectives and everybody are currently on the scene trying to finalize the investigation and get it going. It’s very early in the investigation,” said Sheriff Mike Rutherford. “There is no threat to the community whatsoever. We have no reason to think that anybody in the community is in any danger whatsoever.”

No further information has been released at this time.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police have surrounded a home in the community of Mink Shoals.

The large police presence is at 3006 Elkdale Drive, Charleston.

No further information has been released at this time.

