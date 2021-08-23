Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Meals on Wheels buys robotic, life-like support pets for seniors

Meals on Wheels recently bought 100 robotic, life-like cats for some seniors.
Meals on Wheels recently bought 100 robotic, life-like cats for some seniors.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Meals on Wheels is using a portion of a $4 million donation to buy robotic support animals for the seniors they serve in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Recently, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $4 million to Meals on Wheels.

“We were just shocked,” says Meals on Wheels CEO Jennifer Steele. “Surprised doesn’t even cover it and we were overwhelmed with gratitude and amazed.”

Meals on Wheels has developed a three-year strategy to use those funds.

One of their recent purchases included 100 robotic, life-like cats.

“It’s an interactive emotional support pet,” explains Steele. “One of our programs is a pet support program where we provide medical care, veterinary care and food for seniors and their pets and some seniors can’t have a pet.”

Steele says while the cats may just look cute and cuddly, they actually have a very real purpose in serving seniors.

Many seniors can no longer care for a pet, or they live in a facility that doesn’t allow dogs and cats.

“Loneliness and social isolation are just as deadly as obesity and smoking,” Steele explains. “They make you 30% more likely to die prematurely from all causes.”

If you would like to volunteer or donate to Meals on Wheels, you can find more information here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emrie Schandorf-Woode
‘Our worst fears came true’: Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in Warren County
Fire evacuated a hotel in northern Kentucky early Sunday.
Covington hotel evacuated due to fire, 1 hospitalized
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
A young Reds fan was devastated after not getting to see her favorite player, Joey Votto, play...
The 6-year-old girl who ignited Joey Votto’s MVP-caliber season
District 2 Officer Diondre Winstead began his career with the Cincinnati Police Department as a...
Cincinnati police officers knew nightclubs paid them drug money to work off-duty details: court docs

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW news at 4 p.m.
Gov. Beshear speaks after Kentucky Supreme Court deals blow to emergency powers
Governor Andy Beshear
LIVE: Gov. Beshear speaks after Kentucky Supreme Court deals blow to emergency powers
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on state's COVID-19 data