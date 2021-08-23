Meals on Wheels buys robotic, life-like support pets for seniors

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Meals on Wheels is using a portion of a $4 million donation to buy robotic support animals for the seniors they serve in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Recently, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $4 million to Meals on Wheels.

“We were just shocked,” says Meals on Wheels CEO Jennifer Steele. “Surprised doesn’t even cover it and we were overwhelmed with gratitude and amazed.”

Meals on Wheels has developed a three-year strategy to use those funds.

One of their recent purchases included 100 robotic, life-like cats.

“It’s an interactive emotional support pet,” explains Steele. “One of our programs is a pet support program where we provide medical care, veterinary care and food for seniors and their pets and some seniors can’t have a pet.”

Steele says while the cats may just look cute and cuddly, they actually have a very real purpose in serving seniors.

Many seniors can no longer care for a pet, or they live in a facility that doesn’t allow dogs and cats.

“Loneliness and social isolation are just as deadly as obesity and smoking,” Steele explains. “They make you 30% more likely to die prematurely from all causes.”

If you would like to volunteer or donate to Meals on Wheels, you can find more information here.

