‘Our fears came true’ Missing 4-year-old found dead in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a 4-year-old girl who went missing in her Warren County neighborhood Sunday has come to a tragic end.
Dive teams found the body of Emrie Schandorf-Woode near a pond in the Turning Leaf subdivision along Turning Leaf Way off U.S. 22 about 8 p.m., according to Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes.
“Our fears came true,” he said.
Ring camera footage shows the child was last seen several hour earlier, about noon, barefoot and going down her driveway, the chief said earlier Sunday.
First responders searched all day and expanded that search into night as dark approached.
“We’ve only got a couple more hours of daylight, so we’re really, like, full throttle,” Chief Hughes said at 6:30 p.m. “It’s been all hands on deck, but now it’s really all hands on deck to try to locate her before dark.”
Earlier, in a tweet, police said: “We are utilizing K9 units, Drones, and foot searches in an attempt to locate the location of Emrie. We are asking residents in and around 22/3, Cochran, Vista Ridge, and Zoar Road to keep an eye out. Please check your Ring cameras. If you see her, please call 911.”
Warren County’s dive team was called to search a pond in the subdivision where the child likes to go as a precaution, the chief said.
He said earlier there were no indications, at least so far, she was there, but that search would continue.
It appeared Emrie may have just wandered off, Township Administrator Brent Centers told FOX19 NOW earlier Sunday: “It’s my understanding that she was out playing and they realized she was missing. We are assuming every scenario possible.”
Chief Hughes said earlier the situation didn’t rise to the level of an Amber Alert because they have no indications she’s been abducted.
The police chief thanked and praised the community for their support during the hours-long search.
Neighbors immediately offered to help search for the child. Food and water appeared for first responders and searchers.
“The community has been phenomenal. You can see the food and the water stuff. Everybody’s coming together,” the chief said earlier Sunday.
“Hamilton Township is a very quiet, safe and close-knit community, so you can just see from the outpouring of support here when something like this happens everyone comes together and that’s exactly what they are doing.”
