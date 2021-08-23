‘Our fears came true’ Missing 4-year-old found dead in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a 4-year-old girl who went missing in her Warren County neighborhood Sunday has come to a tragic end.

Dive teams found the body of Emrie Schandorf-Woode near a pond in the Turning Leaf subdivision along Turning Leaf Way off U.S. 22 about 8 p.m., according to Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes.

“Our fears came true,” he said.

Chief Hughes says her body was found near pond

An official at the Warren County Coroner's Office tells me they are responding@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ZzGJsaQ0Wr — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) August 23, 2021

Ring camera footage shows the child was last seen several hour earlier, about noon, barefoot and going down her driveway, the chief said earlier Sunday.

First responders searched all day and expanded that search into night as dark approached.

“We’ve only got a couple more hours of daylight, so we’re really, like, full throttle,” Chief Hughes said at 6:30 p.m. “It’s been all hands on deck, but now it’s really all hands on deck to try to locate her before dark.”

We’re noticing emergency vehicles leaving the area. Investigators remain on scene. Concerned neighbors continue to wait for the latest on Emrie. We’ll learn more from @HamiltonTwpPD in about 5 minutes. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jz54VpJkAl — Andrea Medina (@AndreaMedinaTV) August 23, 2021

Earlier, in a tweet, police said: “We are utilizing K9 units, Drones, and foot searches in an attempt to locate the location of Emrie. We are asking residents in and around 22/3, Cochran, Vista Ridge, and Zoar Road to keep an eye out. Please check your Ring cameras. If you see her, please call 911.”

Update on missing child: At 6PM, search teams are going to be going yard-to-yard in the Turning Leaf, Michels Farm & Cochran Road areas. These teams will be entering backyards, doing an extensive search. Please secure dogs and other animals. pic.twitter.com/KCAC9xmcKr — HamiltonTwpPD (@HamiltonTwpPD) August 22, 2021

Warren County’s dive team was called to search a pond in the subdivision where the child likes to go as a precaution, the chief said.

He said earlier there were no indications, at least so far, she was there, but that search would continue.

It appeared Emrie may have just wandered off, Township Administrator Brent Centers told FOX19 NOW earlier Sunday: “It’s my understanding that she was out playing and they realized she was missing. We are assuming every scenario possible.”

Chief Hughes said earlier the situation didn’t rise to the level of an Amber Alert because they have no indications she’s been abducted.

*** MISSING CHILD ****



4 year old Emrie



Last seen in the Turning Leaf subdivision approximately one hour ago.



If you see her, please call 911 pic.twitter.com/wJfWzphTMv — HamiltonTwpPD (@HamiltonTwpPD) August 22, 2021

Hamilton Twp Administrator Brent Centers says multiple first responders are on scene searching for the child.

They are scouring Turning Leaf subdivision and adjacent ones

A drone also is up@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/4YcwNREphY — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) August 22, 2021

The police chief thanked and praised the community for their support during the hours-long search.

Neighbors immediately offered to help search for the child. Food and water appeared for first responders and searchers.

“The community has been phenomenal. You can see the food and the water stuff. Everybody’s coming together,” the chief said earlier Sunday.

“Hamilton Township is a very quiet, safe and close-knit community, so you can just see from the outpouring of support here when something like this happens everyone comes together and that’s exactly what they are doing.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.