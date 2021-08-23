Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor says all teachers and state workers must be fully vaccinated or take regular COVID tests.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to wear face masks while in school, and that teachers and eligible students should also be required to get vaccinated. But Democrats and Republicans differ sharply on these issues, the poll found.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emrie Schandorf-Woode
‘Our worst fears came true’: Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in Warren County
Fire evacuated a hotel in northern Kentucky early Sunday.
Covington hotel evacuated due to fire, 1 hospitalized
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
A young Reds fan was devastated after not getting to see her favorite player, Joey Votto, play...
The 6-year-old girl who ignited Joey Votto’s MVP-caliber season
District 2 Officer Diondre Winstead began his career with the Cincinnati Police Department as a...
Cincinnati police officers knew nightclubs paid them drug money to work off-duty details: court docs

Latest News

This complaint supporting the arrest warrant for Owen Shroyer is photographed in Frederick,...
Infowars host in custody to face charges in Jan. 6 riot
The new law, known as SB 202, also adds a voter ID requirement for mail ballots, shortens the...
Judge partially blocks Georgia’s new election law
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks; FDA gives full approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become governor of New York after midnight Tuesday after the...
Hochul prepares to become NY gov.; outgoing Cuomo swipes at accusers
Cuomo: Attorney general report was a political firecracker