‘Our worst fears came true’: Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a 4-year-old girl who went missing in her Warren County neighborhood Sunday has come to a tragic end.

Dive teams found the body of Emrie Schandorf-Woode in a pond at the Turning Leaf subdivision along Turning Leaf Way off U.S. 22 just before 8 p.m., according to Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes.

Emrie liked to go to the pond to feed the fish, he said.

“Our worst fears came true,” the chief said, fighting back tears at times as he announced the heartbreaking development. “This sucks. This just sucks. She was four years old.”

Unfortunately we have located the body of 4-year old Emrie in a nearby pond. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this heartbreaking tragedy. Thank you to everyone in our community who came out and assisted in the search. pic.twitter.com/onZNS4TY3v — HamiltonTwpPD (@HamiltonTwpPD) August 23, 2021

Ring camera footage showed Emrie was last seen about noon, barefoot and going down her driveway, the chief said in an earlier news conference.

Multiple agencies responded to assist Hamilton Township police search for Emrie: the FBI, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Dive Rescue & Recovery Team, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Mason police.

Authorities aren’t sure yet how exactly how the child died, if she drowned and/or was playing on the rocks and slipped and fell, the chief said.

“We gotta keep the family in our thoughts and prayers because you can imagine, those of you that have kids, I have kids about that age, and it sucks,” he said.

In a statement Sunday night, the Little Miami School District said Emrie would have entered preschool soon.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we share the tragic news of the death of one of our young Panthers, four-year-old, Emrie Schandorf-Woode, who would have entered Preschool in just a few short weeks. Every young death is tragic, but it is so profoundly heartbreaking to lose a precious child this young.

“Counselors at each school building are available for any student or staff in need of grief and mental health support.

Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the Shandorf-Woode family & friends during this time. Panther Nation let us come together & lift them up.”

We’re noticing emergency vehicles leaving the area. Investigators remain on scene. Concerned neighbors continue to wait for the latest on Emrie. We’ll learn more from @HamiltonTwpPD in about 5 minutes. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jz54VpJkAl — Andrea Medina (@AndreaMedinaTV) August 23, 2021

Earlier, in a tweet, police said: “We are utilizing K9 units, Drones, and foot searches in an attempt to locate the location of Emrie. We are asking residents in and around 22/3, Cochran, Vista Ridge, and Zoar Road to keep an eye out. Please check your Ring cameras. If you see her, please call 911.”

Update on missing child: At 6PM, search teams are going to be going yard-to-yard in the Turning Leaf, Michels Farm & Cochran Road areas. These teams will be entering backyards, doing an extensive search. Please secure dogs and other animals. pic.twitter.com/KCAC9xmcKr — HamiltonTwpPD (@HamiltonTwpPD) August 22, 2021

Chief Hughes said earlier the situation didn’t rise to the level of an Amber Alert because they have no indication was abducted.

*** MISSING CHILD ****



4 year old Emrie



Last seen in the Turning Leaf subdivision approximately one hour ago.



If you see her, please call 911 pic.twitter.com/wJfWzphTMv — HamiltonTwpPD (@HamiltonTwpPD) August 22, 2021

Hamilton Twp Administrator Brent Centers says multiple first responders are on scene searching for the child.

They are scouring Turning Leaf subdivision and adjacent ones

A drone also is up@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/4YcwNREphY — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) August 22, 2021

The police chief repeatedly thanked and praised the community for their support during the hours-long search.

Neighbors immediately offered to help look for Emrie.

Food and water appeared for first responders and searchers.

“The community has been phenomenal. You can see the food and the water stuff. Everybody’s coming together,” the chief said earlier Sunday.

“Hamilton Township is a very quiet, safe and close-knit community, so you can just see from the outpouring of support here when something like this happens everyone comes together and that’s exactly what they are doing.”

