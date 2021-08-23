Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Playdates and parties: Doctor urges parents to weigh risks, benefits of gatherings during Delta surge

Many children are masking and taking precautions at school, but that may not happen at a...
Many children are masking and taking precautions at school, but that may not happen at a birthday party or playdate.(Pexels)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As many children are back in school and invitations to birthday parties and playdates are likely once again rolling in, many parents are probably concerned about how to keep their unvaccinated children safe against the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Many children are masking and taking precautions at school, but that may not happen at a birthday party or playdate.

As an infectious disease specialist at Norton Children’s Hospital, Dr. Daniel Blatt said that parents must weigh the risks and benefits of certain group activities.

“In terms of birthday parties and playdates, it’s tough because everyone wants their kids interacting with other children,” Blatt said. “No one wants to isolate their children. It’s always a choice parents have to make in terms of what the risk-benefit is. To be honest, most people won’t remember the birthday party if your child is in the ICU.”

The best protection against Delta, Blatt said, is masking and vaccination if a child is eligible. He added that activities outdoors are safer than those indoors.

Watch the full interview with Blatt below.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emerie Schandorf-Woode
‘Our worst fears came true’: Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in Warren County
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Nickolas Kedrowitz, 15, was found guilty of killing of his two young siblings Desiree...
Indiana teen found guilty of killing young siblings
Elizabeth Fissel
Woman sentenced for stealing millions from Tri-State business where she worked
Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes embraces the family of 4-year-old Emerie...
Family thanks Hamilton Township community, first responders for support after young girl found dead

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under emergency use authorization,...
What to know as Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine fully approved by FDA
The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
Ohio Department of Health addresses rise in respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, in...
Ohio Department of Health addresses rise in respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, in children
Governor Andy Beshear
‘I lost:’ Beshear rescinds school mask mandate after Supreme Court rules against him