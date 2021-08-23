‘I lost:’ Beshear rescinds school mask mandate after Supreme Court rules against him

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday rescinded an executive order in effect since Aug. 10 that mandated masks in Kentucky schools.

A separate Kentucky Department of Education mask mandate issued around the same time as Beshear’s executive order remains in effect for public school students only.

The move follows Saturday’s opinion from the Kentucky Supreme Court regarding laws, notably Senate Bill 1, passed by the General Assembly limiting what the governor can do independently to declare or act during a state of emergency.

The Court found in a narrowly tailored opinion that the laws were valid exercises of the General Assembly’s legislative powers.

Afterward, the case was remanded back to the Franklin County Circuit Court to dissolve an injunction against those laws and to consider underlying constitutional questions which the Supreme Court did not address.

“We lost. I lost,” Beshear said. “So I’m going to do the very best I can in the framework provided.”

The KDE mask order was issued under separate statutory authority and is not impacted by the ruling.

The Supreme Court opinion came with significant vagaries. For example, it remains unclear when exactly the current state of emergency will expire.

Moreover, though Beshear said he believed it was his legal duty to rescind the executive order, it isn’t clear he was legally compelled to do so at this time.

Rescinding it now may nevertheless have prefigured a willingness to work with the General Assembly in a special session on a new emergency declaration.

It’s a notion Beshear affirmed on Monday when he said early talks with Republican leaders are “constructive” and that there is some agreement on the basic things needed to fight COVID-19.

Those things might include measures enacted under the state of emergency that will expire at the same time: more flexibility in refilling prescriptions; workers compensation for frontline workers; expanded SNAP benefits; and allowing doctors from other states to practice in Kentucky.

“I certainly hope that they will make the very best, and sometimes courageous, decisions that are necessary,” he said. “I’m going to provide them all the data and information to help people make those decisions.”

