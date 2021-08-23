Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘Sweet, sweet Connie’ of Grand Funk Railroad fame dies at 66

Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,”...
Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,” told The Associated Press he was sorry to hear of Connie Hamzy's death.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Connie Hamzy, a rock ‘n’ roll groupie from Arkansas who was immortalized as “sweet, sweet Connie” in the 1973 Grand Funk Railroad hit “We’re an American Band,” has died.

She was 66.

In 2019, the Little Rock woman told KTHV: “I was determined to become a famous groupie. I really was.”

The Pulaski County Coroner hasn’t released any details on her death, including when she died.

Her cousin, Rita Lawrence, says a funeral home confirmed the death to her.

Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,” told The Associated Press he was sorry to hear of Hamzy’s death.

He remembered her as a sweet, outgoing girl who just wanted to be famous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emrie Schandorf-Woode
‘Our worst fears came true’: Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in Warren County
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Nickolas Kedrowitz, 15, was found guilty of killing of his two young siblings Desiree...
Indiana teen found guilty of killing young siblings
Fire evacuated a hotel in northern Kentucky early Sunday.
Covington hotel evacuated due to fire, 1 hospitalized
A young Reds fan was devastated after not getting to see her favorite player, Joey Votto, play...
The 6-year-old girl who ignited Joey Votto’s MVP-caliber season

Latest News

The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 5 p.m.
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Deadly gunfire at airport; Taliban insist on US pullout date
A judge set the man's bond at $30,000 on Monday.
Hundreds of parents, kids run for safety after gun pulled out at youth football game, court docs say