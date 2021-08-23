UC kicks off first day of classes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - UC is kicking off its first day of classes for the fall semester and this year is the most diverse class in the history of the university.

“I think it’s absolutely beautiful. We treasure our community here and being inclusive and diverse and welcoming is just vital and you can see the energy behind me as we have students coming to their first day of class. We’re doing outside advising as well. But it is really about the diversity of perspectives that helps us all learn, pushes us to learn, think differently, question more, be curious and I think we have a wonderful incoming class to help all of us,” Marianne Lewis, Dean of the Lindner College of Business said.

Racial and ethnic minorities make up 24.1% of this year’s student body compared to 23.2% last year.

Nearly one in four first-year students are minorities at UC. Overall, UC has more than 46,700 students enrolled for fall semester, and that’s just below last year’s record-setting mark of 46,798. However, the final tally for 2021 fall semester will not be available until mid-September.

“We expect our enrollment to be similar to last year and are waiting to see how enrollment settles in the next few days. We may still break last year’s record, but there are some highlights in this year’s enrollment numbers that are worth celebrating even at this point,” Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Jack Miner said.

Miner is also emphasizing a significant in-person element to the classroom experience.

“Our focus for this fall will be to ensure that our new freshmen are successful as they both transition to college and back into the classroom. We are excited that our new freshmen, and all of our students, get a chance to create new memories and experiences. From football games to pizza with friends, activities that we took for granted in college will be cherished by these students as they come back to campus,” Miner said.

This year, 70% of classes at UC are being held in-person.

