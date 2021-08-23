Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman sentenced for stealing millions from Tri-State business where she worked

Elizabeth Fissel
Elizabeth Fissel(Hamilton County)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County woman was sentenced after stealing millions from her employer over the course of several years.

Elizabeth Fissel was the bookkeeper at Hadronics, Inc., according to Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Andy Bergausen. He says she would write herself checks then delete the evidence.

Fissel began stealing from Hadronics when she started there in 2014, according to Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Andy Bergausen.

During that period, she wrote to herself over $2.2 million worth of checks, he said.

Bergausen said Fissel hid the theft in two ways, first by deleting records of the checks and second by making false entries in the accounting books to inflate business expenses.

Fissel pleaded guilty to one count of theft. Another two counts of theft and tampering with records were dropped.

She was sentenced to eight years in prison and she must pay back the $2 million that was stolen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emrie Schandorf-Woode
‘Our worst fears came true’: Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in Warren County
Fire evacuated a hotel in northern Kentucky early Sunday.
Covington hotel evacuated due to fire, 1 hospitalized
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
A young Reds fan was devastated after not getting to see her favorite player, Joey Votto, play...
The 6-year-old girl who ignited Joey Votto’s MVP-caliber season
District 2 Officer Diondre Winstead began his career with the Cincinnati Police Department as a...
Cincinnati police officers knew nightclubs paid them drug money to work off-duty details: court docs

Latest News

University of Cincinnati
UC kicks off first day of classes
Charlie Reader
Former Pike County sheriff sued in prison to repay his salary
Nickolas Kedrowitz, 15, was found guilty of killing of his two young siblings Desiree...
Indiana teen found guilty of killing young siblings
Father Geoff Drew will stand trial in October on nine counts of rape.
Father Drew case returns to court Monday