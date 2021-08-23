Woman sentenced for stealing millions from Tri-State business where she worked

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County woman was sentenced after stealing millions from her employer over the course of several years.

Elizabeth Fissel was the bookkeeper at Hadronics, Inc., according to Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Andy Bergausen. He says she would write herself checks then delete the evidence.

Fissel began stealing from Hadronics when she started there in 2014, according to Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Andy Bergausen.

During that period, she wrote to herself over $2.2 million worth of checks, he said.

Bergausen said Fissel hid the theft in two ways, first by deleting records of the checks and second by making false entries in the accounting books to inflate business expenses.

Fissel pleaded guilty to one count of theft. Another two counts of theft and tampering with records were dropped.

She was sentenced to eight years in prison and she must pay back the $2 million that was stolen.

