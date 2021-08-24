Contests
1 flown to hospital after Butler County crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At least one person was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter after a crash in Butler County, according to Butler County Dispatch.

The two-car crash happened on Eaton Road at West Taylor School Road sometime shortly before 9:45 p.m.

Possibly three people suffered injuries of unknown severity.

The road is currently closed.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

