1 flown to hospital after Butler County crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At least one person was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter after a crash in Butler County, according to Butler County Dispatch.

The two-car crash happened on Eaton Road at West Taylor School Road sometime shortly before 9:45 p.m.

Possibly three people suffered injuries of unknown severity.

The road is currently closed.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

