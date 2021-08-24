1 flown to hospital after Butler County crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At least one person was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter after a crash in Butler County, according to Butler County Dispatch.
The two-car crash happened on Eaton Road at West Taylor School Road sometime shortly before 9:45 p.m.
Possibly three people suffered injuries of unknown severity.
The road is currently closed.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
