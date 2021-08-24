Air Quality Alert issued for Tri-State as heatwave worsens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Advisory for several counties in the FOX19 viewing area, including Dearborn, Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Butler, Warren, Hamilton and Clermont.

The advisory is in effect from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday.

It’s one effect of the region’s current heatwave. There’s little airflow to disperse particulates, and the heavy sunshine catalyzes ozone formation.

The conditions are expected to continue through the week, with Wednesday having a heat index as high as 101.

August has already seen six 90-degree days, more than June’s five and July’s three.

[7:20 PM] Hot and humid conditions continue with Wednesday having the highest heat index. Occasional chances for showers through the week. pic.twitter.com/onsCFm18ks — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 23, 2021

The NWS expects to see levels of ozone that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with asthma, older adults, children and teenagers and people who are active outdoors.

People in sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, watch for coughing or shortness of breath and schedule activities for the morning when the ozone is lower.

People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick-relief medicine handy.

The NWS has tips for folks to help reduce ozone formation:

Take the bus, carpool, bike or walk instead of drive;

Refuel your vehicle after 8 p.m. and do not top off;

Do not idle your vehicle as exhaust contributes considerably to ozone formation; and

Avoid use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment.

