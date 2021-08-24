Akron Public Schools installs misters in buses to fight COVID-19

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public Schools is the first district in the state of Ohio to install these misters in their buses.

Bill Andexler is the transportation coordinator.

He told 19 News the 24 nozzles will disperse a mist followed by a 15-minute dry time to kill viruses and bacteria.

“Naturally it makes you feel great and it makes you feel good that you’re doing something,” he said.

The proposal of the 100 buses getting the misters was approved at the Akron School Meeting for a three-year contract.

The bus drivers will make sure no students are on the bus while the misters are working.

Andexler said the Pandemic funding is behind this initiative.

So far he’s impressed by the misters performance and thinks this will be a great addition to school buses across the country.

