Browns suspend WR Davion Davis for 2 games for NFL substances of abuse violation

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis warms up before an NFL preseason football game...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wide receiver Davion Davis, a pleasant surprise at Browns camp, has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season without pay.

The Browns tweeted out that Davis violated the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse.

Davis will be allowed to participate for the remainder of the preseason, including the last preseason game on Sunday, according to the Browns.

Davis had 7 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in the team’s first two preseason games.

