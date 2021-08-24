Browns suspend WR Davion Davis for 2 games for NFL substances of abuse violation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wide receiver Davion Davis, a pleasant surprise at Browns camp, has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season without pay.

The Browns tweeted out that Davis violated the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse.

Davis will be allowed to participate for the remainder of the preseason, including the last preseason game on Sunday, according to the Browns.

Davis' suspension is related to a DUI charge when he was with #Vikings. He can play in Sunday's game and is eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 20.#Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) August 24, 2021

Davis had 7 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in the team’s first two preseason games.

