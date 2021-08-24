Butler County teen soccer player’s cause death released by coroner

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The 16-year-old Princeton High School soccer player who collapsed during a June practice died from cardiac dysrhythmia, the Butler County Coroner’s Officer concluded.

Ethan Trejo collapsed during soccer conditioning at the high school on June 24. Cardiac dysrhythmia is a heart rhythm problem that occurs when the electrical impulses that coordinate your heartbeats don’t work properly, according to Mayo Clinic.

Sharonville fire and police crews responded to the field around 8:20 p.m. for a report of a “non-breather/cardiac arrest,” Sharonville police said at the time.

The athletic trainer administered AED and CPR until the ambulance arrived, the school said.

Trejo was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center’s Liberty Township campus, according to the dispatch report.

The teen died around 9:30 p.m. on June 24, Princeton City School District’s Director of Communications Tricia Roddy said.

Back in June, Trejo’s family told FOX19 NOW the 16-year-old did have a seizure while on the field in 2020.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.