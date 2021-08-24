Contests
Child killed, 4 hurt in Butler County crash

A child is dead and four others were hurt in a Butler County crash overnight, sheriff’s...
A child is dead and four others were hurt in a Butler County crash overnight, sheriff’s officials say.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A child is dead and four others were hurt in a Butler County crash overnight, sheriff’s officials say.

A 2008 Dodge minivan headed westbound on on West Taylor Road failed to stop at a stop sign at the Eaton Road intersection in St. Clair Township about 9:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The van was struck on the passenger side by a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling southbound on Eaton Road.

Two juveniles in the minivan were ejected from the van and thrown into a field, said Sgt. Jeff Schuster.

A 9-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 14-year-old with severe injuries was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Three others were hurt: the 56-year-old driver of the minivan and another juvenile passenger in that van, 15. They were taken by ambulance to Fort Hamilton Hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck declined treatment at the scene, but self-transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital for evaluation of minor, visible injuries.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, Sgt. Schuster said.

Names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of the family.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

