Cincinnati Zoo’s cheetah, Chance, passes away

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The oldest ambassador cheetah at the Cincinnati Zoo, Chance, died overnight, officials said.

Chance was 17 and has been retired for the past few years, spending his time taking leisurely walks.

He was part of the cheetah duo with his brother, Bravo, who passed away a few months ago.

“Chance helped pioneer our Cheetah Ambassador Program and taught people near and far about the hardships that cheetahs are facing in the wild and what the zoo is doing in Africa to help them,” the zoo said.

Chance was one of the oldest cheetahs in the country, according to the Cincinnati Zoo.

