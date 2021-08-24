Contests
Cincinnati Zoo’s cheetah, Chance, passes away

The 17-year-old cheetah was retired and living in the cheetah habitat.
The 17-year-old cheetah was retired and living in the cheetah habitat.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The oldest ambassador cheetah at the Cincinnati Zoo, Chance, died overnight, officials said.

Chance was 17 and has been retired for the past few years, spending his time taking leisurely walks.

He was part of the cheetah duo with his brother, Bravo, who passed away a few months ago.

“Chance helped pioneer our Cheetah Ambassador Program and taught people near and far about the hardships that cheetahs are facing in the wild and what the zoo is doing in Africa to help them,” the zoo said.

Chance was one of the oldest cheetahs in the country, according to the Cincinnati Zoo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

