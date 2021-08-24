Deters sounds off after accused felon charged with new felony while out on bond

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is once again making the case for more stringent bonds in criminal cases after the arrest of a man last week.

“Criminals commit crimes,” Deters said on Monday, “and this guy is a criminal.”

The man, Idris Cockrell, was originally charged in April 2020 for allegedly firing a gun into a home.

In November 2020, while out on bond, Cockrell was arrested and charged again for having a gun in a car, according to court documents.

Cockrell was given an ankle monitor and bonded out again.

Cockrell’s attorney petitioned the judge to get rid of Cockrell’s ankle monitor. The prosecutor’s office disagreed and wanted his bond increased. They used photos they claimed showed Cockrell posing on social media with guns and marijuana, in violation of his bond conditions.

The judge decided to keep Cockrell’s bond and ankle monitor but increase the amount of time each day he could be out and about.

Cockrell was arrested last Thursday for a parole violation. Sheriff’s deputies at the jail found five grams of crack cocaine hidden on his body.

>> Deters outraged after domestic abuser cuts ankle monitor on 3rd bond release

“I don’t feel vindicated,” Deters said. “It’s like predicting the sun’s going to rise tomorrow.”

Jay Clark is a defense attorney with decades of experience. He argues Deters is missing the point about the purpose of bond.

“The purpose of bond is to make sure the person appears in court,” Clark explained. “That’s what bond is for. It’s not used for pre-trial confinement for people the prosecutor happen to think are guilty.”

Idris Cockrell now has a $250,000 cash bond on the felony charge of drug possession.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.