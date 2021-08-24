Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Disney reaches vaccination agreement with union workers

The Walt Disney Company reached a deal with a coalition of unions to require COVID-19...
The Walt Disney Company reached a deal with a coalition of unions to require COVID-19 vaccinations for unionized employees.(Source: Walt Disney World via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Company and a coalition of unions have agreed that workers at Disney World will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs.

The deal reached Monday requires the union workers to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 22 unless they get a medical or religious exemption.

Disney already began requiring all non-union hourly and salaried employees to get the shots.

The company plans on-site vaccine events for employees over the next several weeks.

The Service Trades Council Union said employees who don’t comply will be “separated from the company” but can get hired again in the future.

The deal was announced shortly after Pfizer’s vaccine earned full FDA approval.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emerie Schandorf-Woode
‘Our worst fears came true’: Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in Warren County
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Elizabeth Fissel
Woman sentenced for stealing millions from Tri-State business where she worked
Nickolas Kedrowitz, 15, was found guilty of killing of his two young siblings Desiree...
Indiana teen found guilty of killing young siblings
Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes embraces the family of 4-year-old Emerie...
Family thanks Hamilton Township community, first responders for support after young girl found dead

Latest News

Controversial proposed legislation preventing vaccine requirements will have another hearing in...
Ohio House leaders hit pause on controversial anti-vaccine bill
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Biden faces decision on Afghanistan airlift, Taliban edict
Crystal Rogers (Source: Family photo via Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared in a...
Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific