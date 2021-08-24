Eastlake officer and residents rescue deer trapped under breakwall boulders

Contests
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A small deer trapped underneath the large breakwall boulders at Galalina Beach was rescued after an Eastlake officer and residents came together on Sunday.

Eastlake Police said their department was notified about the deer around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Officer White and residents Scott Zupancic and Paul Vibbert lured the young deer into being captured and pulled out from under the massive rocks, according to police.

“The work performed definitely saved the animal from starving and after it was rescued, it was carried out to the beach and released,” police said.

Police thanked kayaker Kelly Palmer for capturing the rescue on camera.

“A perfect example of one of the many things that are involved with suburban policing. Nice job to all,” police said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

