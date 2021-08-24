First-ever Great Parks Urban Farming Festival happening this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The all-new Great Parks Urban Farming Festival in Roselawn will finally happen Saturday after two years of planning to get here.

The festival combines nature and community through art, local music, and food.

Most events are outside, but the nature center will be open inside as well.

“This week in the nature center, we’re going to be having live animal demonstrations,” explains Great Parks Outreach Manager Sarah Kent. “You’ll be able to do crafts, we’ll have different books being read and animal bingo. We have two different species of snakes, several frogs, a toad named Sweeney Toad, a box turtle and a painted turtle.”

Outside festivalgoers can check out the 15′ sunflowers that a Tri-State Girl Scout troop planted as seeds.

There will also be guided yoga behind the sunflowers in the mindfulness tent along with self-guided meditation.

“We’re going to have our cow that you can meet, I’m very excited about the cow,” adds Kent, “And then we’ll have chickens and goats in our chicken coup. They can go over, sign up for the community garden if you live in Roselawn and learn more about the Roselawn Community Council as their booth will be right there as well.”

There is also a large mural being painted on a fence in the parking lot. You can paint part of the mural with guidance from the mural artist.

Behind the mural, there will be guided and self-guided hikes every hour, a tree scavenger hunt, and smores on the fire.

“I just feel like community is important and with Roselawn, us being here and serving the community and giving access to nature is one step in bringing the community together,” says Kent.

In addition to everything Kent mentioned, there will also be a plant swap, food trucks, a recycling relay race and live performances.

The event is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The plant swap is only from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 1580 Summit Road in Roselawn.

