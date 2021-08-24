Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Giuliani associate to change plea in campaign finance case

Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday.
Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who helped Rudy Giuliani try to unearth damaging information about President Joe Biden in Ukraine is expected to plead guilty in a case alleging illegal campaign contributions to U.S. politicians.

Igor Fruman was charged in 2019 with arranging illegal donations while trying to get Americans interested in investigating Biden’s son in Ukraine.

A court filing Monday said a hearing had been scheduled Wednesday for Fruman to change his plea in the case. He’d previously pleaded not guilty.

His attorney and spokespeople for the U.S. attorney in Manhattan didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emerie Schandorf-Woode
‘Our worst fears came true’: Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in Warren County
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Elizabeth Fissel
Woman sentenced for stealing millions from Tri-State business where she worked
Nickolas Kedrowitz, 15, was found guilty of killing of his two young siblings Desiree...
Indiana teen found guilty of killing young siblings
Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes embraces the family of 4-year-old Emerie...
Family thanks Hamilton Township community, first responders for support after young girl found dead

Latest News

In less than a year, Last Mile Food Rescue delivered its 1 millionth pound of food to those in...
Tri-State food rescue delivers 1 millionth pound of food
At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Crews scour creek, debris for survivors in Tennessee floods
FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson...
ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 form alliance for scheduling, policy
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
LIVE: Biden to deliver remarks on Afghanistan evacuations