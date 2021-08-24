Contests
Hearing resumes for boyfriend of woman convicted in son’s murder

By Jared Goffinet and Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The hearing for the boyfriend of a Middletown mother convicted of murdering her son resumes at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, James Hamilton was in the process of pleading guilty to charges in connection with the case of 6-year-old James Hutchinson when the hearing was interrupted due to some confusion.

Judge Noah Powers wanted to give Hamilton time to fully understand what was happening.

Hamilton, 43, was indicted earlier this year on a multi-count indictment with Brittany Gosney, the mother of Hutchinson.

Hamilton is Gosney’s boyfriend.

Gosney, 29, admitted last week she murdered her youngest child, James.

Back in February, she abandoned him and his two young siblings, 9 and 7, at Rush Run Wild Life Area in Preble County.

James, a first-grader, was dragged by her van when he tried to get back in.

Gosney pleaded guilty to one count of murder and two counts of endangering children.

She admitted to not only killing the boy but also hog-tying her two older children. Prosecutors say rags were stuffed in their mouths for a long time.

Gosney faces 15 years to life in prison when she is sentenced on Sept. 13.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Gosney told investigators she was under pressure from Hamilton to get rid of her children back on Feb. 26.

Gosney left the park after her van hit her son, but went back for the children about 30 or 40 minutes later, police have said.

She put them in the van and returned to their Middletown home.

That’s where prosecutors say Gosney and Hamilton put her son’s body in a spare room and left it there for 48 hours before driving to the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, court records show.

At some point, a concrete block was tied to the first grader’s body before they threw him into the water, prosecutors wrote in court documents.

>> 7 months later: Where the search for James Hutchinson’s body stands

Searchers have been unable to locate Hutchinson’s body in the Ohio River despite multiple tries.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson says they won’t give up hope and will search again as soon as they have credible information that may lead them to his remains.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

