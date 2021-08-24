Heat Index Around 100 Degrees Today
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s going to be hot and humid with the heat index around 100 degrees this afternoon.
These conditions are going to stick around for the next several days.
There is a slight chance of showers and isolated t-storms for the remainder of the week as well. However, most areas will be dry.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.