Heat Index Around 100 Degrees Today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s going to be hot and humid with the heat index around 100 degrees this afternoon.

These conditions are going to stick around for the next several days.

There is a slight chance of showers and isolated t-storms for the remainder of the week as well. However, most areas will be dry.

