Heat index expected to hit 100

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Oppressive humidity and a heat wave that’s pushed temperatures above 90 degrees for 14 straight days now is showing no signs of letting up.

The heat index will hit 100 Tuesday, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Catherine Bodak.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 7-day forecast

An Air Quality Advisory is in effect for the Tri-State until until midnight.

Ozone levels are in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range, according to the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency.

These are people with asthma, older adults, children and teenagers and people who are active outdoors.

They should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, watch for coughing or shortness of breath and schedule activities for the morning when the ozone is lower.

People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick-relief medicine handy.

The air quality agency recommends:

  • Take the bus, carpool, bike or walk instead of drive;
  • Refuel vehicles after 8 p.m. and do not top off;
  • Avoid idling vehicles. Exhaust contributes considerably to ozone formation; and
  • Avoid use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment.

For everyone: If you have to be outdoors, you’re urged take necessary precautions to protect yourself from heat-related illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

