Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old man last seen Friday

Gary Scheuermann, from South Holland, Illinois, north of Indianapolis, was reported missing...
Gary Scheuermann, from South Holland, Illinois, north of Indianapolis, was reported missing Friday morning around 11 a.m.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police issued a Statewide Silver Alert Monday evening for a missing 73-year-old man last seen Friday.

Gary Scheuermann, from South Holland, Illinois, north of Indianapolis, was reported missing Friday morning around 11 a.m.

Scheuermann was said to be traveling to Noblesville, Indiana.

He is listed as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, tan shorts and tan sandals.

Scheuermann was driving a black 2017 Ford Explorer with Indiana plate AGM306.

Police said he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Scheuermann’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Indiana State Police at (765) 412-8782,

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emerie Schandorf-Woode
‘Our worst fears came true’: Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in Warren County
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Nickolas Kedrowitz, 15, was found guilty of killing of his two young siblings Desiree...
Indiana teen found guilty of killing young siblings
Elizabeth Fissel
Woman sentenced for stealing millions from Tri-State business where she worked
Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes embraces the family of 4-year-old Emerie...
Family thanks Hamilton Township community, first responders for support after young girl found dead

Latest News

Eastlake officer and residents rescue deer trapped under breakwall boulders
Eastlake officer and residents rescue deer trapped under breakwall boulders
The pole was damaged in a storm two weeks ago and it still has not been repaired.
Neighbors concerned over Fairview Park utility pole hanging by a thread
Mr. George Robotkay has been missing since 5 p.m. Sunday.
83-year-old man with dementia missing from Strongsville
Kentucky Refugee Ministries
Kentucky Democratic leaders push state leaders to help Afghan refugees