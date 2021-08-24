Kids’ claim of man trying to lure them into van unfounded, sheriff’s office says

SILVERTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The claims three kids made about a man trying to lure them into his van last week were unfounded, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The kids alleged that a man approached them at Grace and Belkenton avenues in Silverton, promising candy if they got in his van.

The sheriff’s office said they followed up with the kids and determined the claims were unfounded.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.