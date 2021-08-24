Contests
Kids’ claim of man trying to lure them into van unfounded, sheriff’s office says

The kids said the man was offering them candy.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SILVERTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The claims three kids made about a man trying to lure them into his van last week were unfounded, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The kids alleged that a man approached them at Grace and Belkenton avenues in Silverton, promising candy if they got in his van.

The sheriff’s office said they followed up with the kids and determined the claims were unfounded.

