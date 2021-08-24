Contests
Man finds box of invaluable items while renovating Kenwood apartment

The keepsakes include pictures, love letters and military pins.
By Brittany Harry
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is searching for the owners of personal items he found in a box while working inside a Kenwood apartment complex.

Robert Arbaugh says he was replacing the floors in the Indian Creek Apartments near Kenwood when he happened upon the box.

Inside are love letters, pictures, a wedding album and assorted military pins.

There’s also a book with the name “Herluf ‘Jack’ Frost,” who was born in Overland Park, Kansas. Frost served in the US Air Force, where he met his wife Melba Trammell, the book reads.

He passed away on June 1, 2017, according to the book.

“It means more to me than I can express,” Arbaugh said. “It really does, because I know if that was my family member, my father, my grandfather, that would be up there in my collection.”

The box now sits at Arbaugh’s Mt. Orab home.

“My 13-year-old son sat here with me one night and said, ‘Dad could you imagine sending a letter to somebody not know what the response would be?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s how it used to be back in the day,’” Arbaugh said.

Arbaugh says he’ll hold onto the items until he can find the rightful owner.

