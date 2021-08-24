Contests
Man sentenced to life in prison for rape of two kids, prosecutor says

Paul Johnston Jr. will be eligible for parole in 10 years, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.(Warren County Prosecutor's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 42-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of rape of a child under the age of 13 and gross sexual imposition.

Paul Johnston Jr., 42, of Franklin, Ohio, was on trial for the crimes, which happened in Carlisle from 2011 to 2016, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

There were two victims in the case.

One was between the ages of 11 and 15, while the other was between 6 to 11 years when they said Johnston abused, the prosecutor explained.

The oldest of the two victims reported the abuse to police in March of 2019.

Johnston managed to gain access to the kids by claiming he was an experienced emergency medical technician, Prosecutor Fornshell said.

The 42-year-old was found guilty of the charges after the victims testified in court.

“The level of depravity that Johnston exhibited with these two boys is truly sickening. ‘Abuse’ is too kind of a word to describe his actions. He’s earned every single day of his sentence,” said Prosecutor Fornshell.

Johnston was designated as a Tier III sexual offender and is ordered to register for life.

Johnston will have an opportunity for parole in 10 years.

