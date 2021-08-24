NKY nursing home reports 34 COVID-19 breakthrough cases

BUTLER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Three Rivers District Health Department is monitoring an active outbreak of COVID-19 at a Pendleton County nursing home.

Health Manager Amy Marston says a majority of those sick at River Valley Nursing Home in Butler are vaccinated against the virus.

Marston says, as of Tuesday, there have been 34 breakthrough cases and four cases in unvaccinated people in the latest surge. 17 of those are active cases and 17 others have recovered.

“Our first case from River Valley was reported on July 30th, 2021 with a positive staff member,” Marston told FOX19 NOW “On August 5th, 2021 we started getting notification of positive residents.”

Seven people from the nursing home have needed to be hospitalized, according to Marston. She says five were vaccinated and two were not.

Four people have died with three vaccinated and one unvaccinated, according to the health department.

According to the CMS Nursing Home Compare website, River Valley Nursing Home has 60 beds.

The effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in nursing homes has dropped significantly due to the highly-contagious Delta variant, according to the CDC. From March to May 2021, the CDC says two doses of the vaccine were 74.7% effective against infection among nursing home residents. During June and July, effectiveness declined to 53.1%.

The outbreak at River Valley Nursing Home accounts for nearly half of the breakthrough cases in all of Pendleton County, according to Three Rivers District Health data. About 39% of Pendleton County’s population is vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to the dashboard.

FOX19 NOW has reached out to River Valley Nursing Home for a comment. They have yet to return our call.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.