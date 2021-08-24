Contests
Norwood police chase ends with crash into building

A police chase that began in Norwood ended with a crash into a Cincinnati building overnight,...
A police chase that began in Norwood ended with a crash into a Cincinnati building overnight, police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase that began in Norwood ended with a crash into a Cincinnati building overnight, police say.

The driver of a pickup truck who was speeding and driving recklessly refused to pull over for a Norwood officer on Wesley Avenue about 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to Norwood police.

A chase ensued onto the eastbound Norwood Lateral to southbound Interstate 71.

The fleeing driver exited onto William Howard Taft Road and headed west into the city and then south, where the vehicle crashed into a building in the 2000 block of Vine Street, police say.

One person in the vehicle ran off and remains at large.

Another person was hurt and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with minor injuries, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

