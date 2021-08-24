Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio Department of Health addresses rise in respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, in children

Ohio Department of Health addresses rise in respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, in...
Ohio Department of Health addresses rise in respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, in children
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - As kids head back to the classroom for the start of a new school year, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is addressing a rise in the number of respiratory illnesses in children.

That includes a growing number of COVID-19 cases in young kids.

“We may be approaching a perilous situation,” Dr. Vanderhoff said.

Pediatricians in the state are seeing a rise in the number of patients they’re treating for the virus, as well as illnesses like RSV.

“We’re seeing numbers rise,” Dr. Vanderhoff said about COVID-19. “I predict we’ll see north of 300 cases [per 100,000 people]... we have not seen numbers like this since last February.”

Ohio health experts address growing number of COVID-19 cases and respiratory issues in children

Ohio health experts address growing number of COVID-19 cases and respiratory issues in children

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, August 23, 2021

Andrew Valdez, a resident in Cleveland who spoke with 19 News, said it is another reason to believe the fight against Covid-19 is far from over: “Instead of turning the chapter and it’s a happy ending, it’s only getting worse.”

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, normally hits its peak in the winter, but doctors are puzzled over why children are getting sick in late summer. The virus relies on the previous year’s exposure for children to develop a resistance.

Dr. Michael Forbes with Akron Children’s Hospital explained last year’s quarantine meant said resistance could not be built up.

“We virtually eliminated RSV just by masking and distancing and keeping our hands clean last year,” he said. “We’re usually less than 1% positivity at this time a year, we’ve been as high as 40% in Akron.”

Month ago, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine followed CDC guidance when he said a case rate of less than 50 per 100,000 was a benchmark that would indicated the spread of COVID-19 is under control.

Less than 35 percent of children ages 12 through 19 are vaccinated, Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney, Chief of Staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, said.

Dr. Manning-Courtney also stressed the same precautionary steps during the Covid-19 pandemic are as relevant as ever.

“We need your help so we can do the things that we are able to do,” she said, “getting vaccinated, wearing masks indoors, including in schools.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emerie Schandorf-Woode
‘Our worst fears came true’: Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in Warren County
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Nickolas Kedrowitz, 15, was found guilty of killing of his two young siblings Desiree...
Indiana teen found guilty of killing young siblings
Elizabeth Fissel
Woman sentenced for stealing millions from Tri-State business where she worked
Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes embraces the family of 4-year-old Emerie...
Family thanks Hamilton Township community, first responders for support after young girl found dead

Latest News

The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
Many children are masking and taking precautions at school, but that may not happen at a...
Playdates and parties: Doctor urges parents to weigh risks, benefits of gatherings during Delta surge
Governor Andy Beshear
‘I lost:’ Beshear rescinds school mask mandate after Supreme Court rules against him
Masks are still required to fly in an airplane. (File image)
Lexington-bound flight returns to gate after passenger refuses to wear mask