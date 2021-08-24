Ohio Department of Health addresses rise in respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, in children

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - As kids head back to the classroom for the start of a new school year, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is addressing a rise in the number of respiratory illnesses in children.

That includes a growing number of COVID-19 cases in young kids.

“We may be approaching a perilous situation,” Dr. Vanderhoff said.

Pediatricians in the state are seeing a rise in the number of patients they’re treating for the virus, as well as illnesses like RSV.

“We’re seeing numbers rise,” Dr. Vanderhoff said about COVID-19. “I predict we’ll see north of 300 cases [per 100,000 people]... we have not seen numbers like this since last February.”

Ohio health experts address growing number of COVID-19 cases and respiratory issues in children Ohio health experts address growing number of COVID-19 cases and respiratory issues in children Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, August 23, 2021

Andrew Valdez, a resident in Cleveland who spoke with 19 News, said it is another reason to believe the fight against Covid-19 is far from over: “Instead of turning the chapter and it’s a happy ending, it’s only getting worse.”

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, normally hits its peak in the winter, but doctors are puzzled over why children are getting sick in late summer. The virus relies on the previous year’s exposure for children to develop a resistance.

Dr. Michael Forbes with Akron Children’s Hospital explained last year’s quarantine meant said resistance could not be built up.

“We virtually eliminated RSV just by masking and distancing and keeping our hands clean last year,” he said. “We’re usually less than 1% positivity at this time a year, we’ve been as high as 40% in Akron.”

Month ago, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine followed CDC guidance when he said a case rate of less than 50 per 100,000 was a benchmark that would indicated the spread of COVID-19 is under control.

Less than 35 percent of children ages 12 through 19 are vaccinated, Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney, Chief of Staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, said.

Dr. Manning-Courtney also stressed the same precautionary steps during the Covid-19 pandemic are as relevant as ever.

“We need your help so we can do the things that we are able to do,” she said, “getting vaccinated, wearing masks indoors, including in schools.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.