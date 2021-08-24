Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio House leaders hit pause on controversial anti-vaccine bill

Controversial proposed legislation preventing vaccine requirements will have another hearing in...
Controversial proposed legislation preventing vaccine requirements will have another hearing in the Ohio House Health Committee Tuesday, but some lawmakers are hitting the pause button.(Source: CNN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Controversial proposed legislation preventing vaccine requirements will have another hearing in the Ohio House Health Committee Tuesday, but some lawmakers are hitting the pause button.

House Bill 248 would block Ohio businesses and schools from requiring vaccines.

Coronavirus is not mentioned in the bill, which would cover all vaccines.

State Rep. Jennifer Gross (R-West Chester Township) is the main sponsor of the “Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act.”

Two other local lawmakers, State Reps. Tom Brinkman (R-Mt. Lookout) and Paul Zeltwanger (R-Mason), are co-sponsoring proposal.

But in a statement Monday, House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, and the House Majority Leadership said:

“We appreciate the continued hard work of the members of the Health Committee on House Bill 248. This legislation is important to many members of this caucus. Due to the high interest in the bill, we have directed Chairman Lipps to have one hearing, which will take place on Tuesday, August 24, with no amendments or votes. We will then pause hearings on HB 248 while we work with the chairman, the bill’s sponsor, and all interested parties on this important issue.”

The bill comes amid debate over the choice to vaccinate as local, state and national officials try to increase vaccination rates amid surging COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

Cincinnati-area hospitals to require staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

Proponents say the purpose of H.B. 248 is to protect medical choice and medical freedom.

It does not prohibit mandatory vaccines. It allows for all individuals to have three exemptions to all vaccines.

It also allows an individual to bring a civil action if the individual believes a violation has occurred.

Gov. Mike DeWine recently spoke out against the bill.

“I think its important for us to remember what great strides have been made, how our lives have been changed by vaccines,” he said back in June.

Ohio healthcare providers have sent a letter to lawmakers cautioning House Bill 248 would “destroy our current public health framework” and has the “potential to reverse decades of immunity from life-threatening, but vaccine-preventable diseases” such as measles, mumps, hepatitis, meningitis, and tuberculosis.”

The group, which includes the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Children’s Hospital Association, Ohio State Medical Association, and Ohio Association of Child Care Providers, also point out in their letter that Ohio law already allows for school immunization exemptions for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons. “Most businesses allow for flexibility in regard to vaccinations,” they said.

The proposed legislation drew national headlines recently after a known conspiracy theorist who has spread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, a licensed physician in Ohio and author of “Saying No to Vaccines,” testified about the bill during the June 8 House Health Committee meeting.

“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized,” Tenpenny said. “You can put a key on their forehead, it sticks. You can put spoons and forks all over and they can stick because now we think there is a metal piece to that.”

That prompted State Rep. Beth Liston (D-Dublin) to caution House Bill 248 is “complete craziness.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emerie Schandorf-Woode
‘Our worst fears came true’: Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in Warren County
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Elizabeth Fissel
Woman sentenced for stealing millions from Tri-State business where she worked
Nickolas Kedrowitz, 15, was found guilty of killing of his two young siblings Desiree...
Indiana teen found guilty of killing young siblings
Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes embraces the family of 4-year-old Emerie...
Family thanks Hamilton Township community, first responders for support after young girl found dead

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under emergency use authorization,...
What to know as Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine fully approved by FDA
The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
Many children are masking and taking precautions at school, but that may not happen at a...
Playdates and parties: Doctor urges parents to weigh risks, benefits of gatherings during Delta surge
Governor Andy Beshear
‘I lost:’ Beshear rescinds school mask mandate after Supreme Court rules against him