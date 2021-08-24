Ohio State announces vaccine mandate for students, staff and faculty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State on Tuesday announced every student, faculty and staff member must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

University President Kristina Johnson said the new vaccine policy follows full approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration as well as the spread of the delta variant.

“The good news is that vaccinated individuals, though they can get COVID-19, are less contagious than unvaccinated individuals and they are significantly less likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus. Masks also continue to be an effective tool at combating the spread of COVID-19,” Johnson said. “That is why we are implementing our vaccine requirement with urgency as well as continuing our protocol to require everyone to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.”

Johnson’s full statement can be found here.

All three vaccines qualify for the requirement.

The deadline to get vaccinated is Oct.15.

For those receiving a second dose, the deadline is to get that dose is Nov. 15.

Those who don’t get the shot may be subject to disciplinary action.

For the university’s 67,957 students, that means they could be ineligible to attend in-person classes or live in the residence halls starting in spring 2022.

Faculty and staff could face the removal of computer log-ins and email access as well as other “progressive discipline.”

Details about the reporting process will be announced in the coming weeks.

Johnson says more than 73 percent of the OSU community has gotten at least one dose already.

She also notes booster shots may be required in the future.

A limited set of exemptions will be approved on a case-by-case basis ( read more about the exemptions .)

With a total enrollment of 67,957, OSU is Ohio’s largest university.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.