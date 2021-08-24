Sneak peek of PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation ahead of opening concert

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kesha is expected to take the stage Sunday as the brand new PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport opens its doors.

Ahead of the opening concert, FOX19 NOW got a peek inside the venue.

The PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport will require proof of vaccination for concertgoers and event staff.

Starting Aug. 29 for the venue’s first show, it will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of a show date.

After Oct. 1, the venue will only take proof of vaccination.

