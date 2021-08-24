T-shirt sales to benefit family of 4-year-old girl who died in drowning

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - In response to the tragic drowning of a 4-year-old girl in Warren County, the community is pulling together to support the family.

Family members, friends and even strangers are only beginning to process the loss of Emerie Schandorf-Woode.

After eight hours of searching for the missing girl on Sunday, crews found Emerie dead in a pond in the Turning Leaf subdivision. Her cause of death, per the coroner, has been ruled a drowning.

Since then, people in the community have been looking for ways to help Emerie’s family.

Hamilton Township police officers are now wearing ribbons in Emerie’s honor, township administrators have put up balloons around town to pay tribute to her and thousands of dollars in donations for her family have come in through a GoFundMe page.

Cory Thomasetti, the owner of a local shop called Spirited by Design, is also doing her part by making t-shirts in Emerie’s memory.

“For every shirt that we sell, I just give back all the profits on it to help the family through the financial struggles while they’re dealing with all the emotional stuff going on,” Thomasetti said.

According to Thomasetti, several hundred shirts sold in a few hours time on Monday.

Miranda Schatzer lives in the area and helped searched for Emerie. She says she bought three shirts to help Emerie’s family.

“When something big happens, we all come together to support each other,” Schatzer said. “They have a whole community behind them, and we want to support them and show them our love.”

Thomasetti said the plan is to fill the Little Miami High School football stadium with a sea of people wearing the purple shirts at Friday night’s game.

Loved ones have said purple was one of Emerie’s favorite colors, and she was set to attend preschool at Little Miami in a few weeks.

“We’re just gonna make it a happy thing at the game on Friday night where you know we’re all just kind of wearing our purple shirts in memory of little Emerie and just letting that family know how much we love them,” Thomasetti said.

Those interested in purchasing a shirt can do so on the Spirited by Design website.

Schatzer said a parade in Emerie’s honor is being planned for sometime in September.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.