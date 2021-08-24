Tri-State food rescue delivers 1 millionth pound of food

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Last Mile Food Rescue delivered its 1 millionth pound of food on Tuesday to those in need in Greater Cincinnati.

The organization has distributed at least 830,000 meals by working with non-profit partners and donors.

According to a Feeding America estimate, 13 million meals - about 15.6 million pounds of food - are needed to close the meal gap in Cincinnati.

The Hamilton County Recycling and Solid Waste District says approximately 60 million pounds of food are wasted each year in the county.

“While these are huge numbers, they also seem surprisingly attainable. If we can pick up just one-quarter of the food going to waste and deliver it to neighborhoods, non-profits and food deserts, we can end food security in our city,” said Last Mile Chief Operating Officer Eileen Budo.

Last Mile officials say one in five people in Cincinnati struggle with food insecurity which is higher than the national average of one in six.

Since October, the organization has surpassed its goal of 350,000 pounds of food delivered in its first year.

Last Mile utilizes 550 volunteers to transport food to soup kitchens, pantries, shelters, pop-up distribution centers, day cares and schools in low-income neighborhoods.

They drive their personal vehicles and utilize an app to pick up food and drop it off.

170 donors are on board with Last Mile to donate rescued food with the largest donors being United Dairy Farmers, Castellini produce and Kroger.

