Tri-State school district to close due to 'high levels of student absences'

Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The superintendent of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says schools will be closed for the rest of the week and classes will resume on Monday, Aug. 30.

Superintendent Tim Dettwiller wrote on Facebook on Aug. 23 that the district has been monitoring attendance “due to high levels of student absences caused by illness.”

In one week the district saw student absenteeism rise by 315%.

Dettwiller says COVID-19 is a factor but they’re also seeing rhinovirus and bronchial infections at a high rate as well.

The superintendent cites a shut down in 2019 due to 10% flu absences in just one building and a shut down at the peak of COVID-19 in Nov. 2020 as precedents for this closure.

School facilities and grounds will be closed until Aug. 30 and all athletic events are canceled.

