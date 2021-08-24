Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Twin babies swept away in catastrophic floodwaters

NewsChannel 5 reported that the twins had been swept away in the catastrophic floodwaters in Waverly, TN.
Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee left at least eight dead and dozens missing Saturday...
Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee left at least eight dead and dozens missing Saturday as record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and rural roads.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Weather Service reported catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee Saturday.

Two 7-month-old babies were swept away by floodwater in Waverly Saturday morning, CBS Affiliate, NewsChannel 5 reported.

The twins’ grandmother, Angie Cason, said the floodwater caused by heavy rain had hit their apartment complex early Saturday. Cason said her daughter and son-in-law were at the complex with their four children when the rain suddenly hit.

The mother said she was swept away but had managed to make it back to safety. The father grabbed the 7-month-old twins, Ryan and Rieligh, along with their 5-year-old and 19-month-old siblings. Shortly after, Cason said the force of the water tore the twins from his arms, NewsChannel 5 reported.

The babies reportedly went under and disappeared. After a search, their bodies were discovered close to one another by first responders.

A GoFundMe page has been made to assist with funeral expenses.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said at least 30 people have been reported missing in the county, according to Nashville news outlets.

National Weather Service Nashville meteorologist Krissy Hurley told The Tennessean the area received “about 20-25% of the yearly rainfall total that this area sees in a year” in a single morning.

At least 22 people have died due to floodwaters, including the twins.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emerie Schandorf-Woode
‘Our worst fears came true’: Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in Warren County
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Nickolas Kedrowitz, 15, was found guilty of killing of his two young siblings Desiree...
Indiana teen found guilty of killing young siblings
Elizabeth Fissel
Woman sentenced for stealing millions from Tri-State business where she worked
Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes embraces the family of 4-year-old Emerie...
Family thanks Hamilton Township community, first responders for support after young girl found dead

Latest News

1 flown to hospital after Butler County crash
https://twitter.com/WLWT/status/1430004582705414150
Wilmington man sexually abused young children at uncertified daycare, police say
Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters
Deters sounds off after accused felon charged with new felony while out on bond
Eastlake officer and residents rescue deer trapped under breakwall boulders
Eastlake officer and residents rescue deer trapped under breakwall boulders