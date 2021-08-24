Contests
Walmart launches new local delivery service to other retailers

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Walmart is expanding its delivery platform with a new service called GoLocal, which brings goods to your door from other retailers.

Now, drivers making Walmart deliveries could also be delivering packages from other stores.

“Be it delivering goods from a local bakery to auto supplies from a national retailer, we’ve designed Walmart GoLocal to be customizable for merchants of all sizes and categories so they can focus on doing what they do best, leaving delivery speed and efficiency to us,” said Senior Vice President Tom Ward in a news release.

Walmart says it has already established several agreements with retail clients and is still accepting new partners.

Walmart launched its delivery service three years ago. The company says it now reaches nearly 70% of the U.S. population.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

