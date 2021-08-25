1 dead in Southeast Indiana crash, ISP says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Tuesday from injuries he suffered during a crash in rural Ohio County, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash happened on Salem Ridge Road east of Poor House Hill Road, ISP says.

Leo Philpot, 63, of Vevay, was in a utility task vehicle with passenger Brandon Foutty, 34, of Rising Sun.

Philpot was going west on Salem Ridge Road when he attempted to make a left turn into a field, ISP says.

At that moment, another westbound driver, 35-year-old Alexander Lynn in a Chevrolet Malibu, entered the eastbound lane trying to pass Philpot.

Lynn’s Malibu hit the rear of Philpot’s vehicle and pushed it off the road, causing it to overturn.

Foutty was partially ejected, ISP says.

He was transported to a Dearborn County hospital, where ISP reports he was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office.

Philpot was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lynn was uninjured.

Toxicology results for both drivers are pending.

ISP is continuing to investigate.

