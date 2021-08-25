2nd Tri-State school goes remote due to mass quarantines

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bethel-Tate Schools is the second Tri-State district in as many days to go fully remote due to student absences.

The district is switching to remote learning on Thursday and Friday due to “excessive illnesses and quarantine cases,” the district said in a statement.

More than 100 students were absent on Wednesday from Bethel-Tate High School due to COVID-10 related cases, the district said. Most of those are students quarantined as a result of contact tracing.

“The majority of our positive and quarantine cases are coming from extracurricular activities and not from our K-12 classroom setting,” Superintendent Melissa Kircher explained.

The district strongly recommends but does not require masks.

Three-feet social distancing is in place along with proper PPE and sanitation, according to Kircher.

Last spring, Kircher says, nearly 70 percent of district staff were fully vaccinated.

The news follows Highland County’s Fairfield Schools’ School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’.

