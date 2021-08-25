Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

2nd Tri-State school goes remote due to mass quarantines

The district strongly recommends but does not require masks.
Bethel-Tate Schools is the second Tri-State district in as many days to go fully remote due to...
Bethel-Tate Schools is the second Tri-State district in as many days to go fully remote due to student absences.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bethel-Tate Schools is the second Tri-State district in as many days to go fully remote due to student absences.

The district is switching to remote learning on Thursday and Friday due to “excessive illnesses and quarantine cases,” the district said in a statement.

More than 100 students were absent on Wednesday from Bethel-Tate High School due to COVID-10 related cases, the district said. Most of those are students quarantined as a result of contact tracing.

“The majority of our positive and quarantine cases are coming from extracurricular activities and not from our K-12 classroom setting,” Superintendent Melissa Kircher explained.

The district strongly recommends but does not require masks.

Three-feet social distancing is in place along with proper PPE and sanitation, according to Kircher.

Last spring, Kircher says, nearly 70 percent of district staff were fully vaccinated.

The news follows Highland County’s Fairfield Schools’ School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Fissel
Woman sentenced for stealing millions from Tri-State business where she worked
Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
Six major hospitals in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky have all been sued over requiring...
Workers sue Tri-State hospitals over COVID-19 vaccine requirement
A child is dead and four others were hurt in a Butler County crash overnight, sheriff’s...
9-year-old girl killed in Butler County crash identified, four others injured
Cornell Neal
Police ID man gunned down in Cincinnati’s latest homicide

Latest News

Middletown City Schools address Facebook post of alleged assault
Middletown City Schools address Facebook post of alleged assault
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio helping Afghanistan family get settled in US
Colerain Township firefighters and EMS respond to a fire on Dunraven Drive.
4-year-old boy hospitalized after Colerain house fire
Stephen Herald was arrested for promoting a minor in sex performance and prohibited use to...
NKY man arrested after attempt to exchange juvenile victim’s sensitive information for sexual acts