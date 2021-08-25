Contests
4-year-old boy hospitalized after Colerain house fire

Colerain Township firefighters and EMS respond to a fire on Dunraven Drive.
Colerain Township firefighters and EMS respond to a fire on Dunraven Drive.(Colerain Township Fire Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 4-year-old boy and an adult man are hospitalized Wednesday with injuries they suffered in a house fire in Colerain.

Colerain Township fire engines and EMS responded to the fire in the 9700 block of Dunraven Drive near Rumford Court around 1:39 p.m., according to the fire department.

A large column of heavy black smoke billowing into the air was visible from as far away as Colerain Avenue and Compton Road, more than a mile from the fire’s location, the fire department says.

Arriving fire companies attacked the fire to knock down the flames before entering the one-story house.

They found a man in front of the house having escaped through a front window, the fire department says.

The man said a 4-year-old had been in the house with him.

Fire crews found the child in the back of the house, according to the fire department.

The adult was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with severe burns.

The child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. His injuries are unknown at this time.

The Colerain Fire Investigation Unit is attempting to determine the cause.

The department estimates a loss of $120,000.

No firefighters were injured.

Units from Mt. Healthy, North College Hill, Springdale and Springfield Township helped at the scene “to lessen the physical toll that the high temperature and humidity takes on firefighting personnel,” the department said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

