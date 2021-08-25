After a stormy day, heat returns tomorrow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Our forecast didn’t exactly pan out the way we thought but the tradeoff was much needed rain and a cooler day. However, it didn’t feel cool with the humidity still sky high. As of 2:30pm, the rainfall total at CVG was 0.74″. The rest of the day will trend drier with rain tapering off by 5pm. Temperatures were kept in the low to mid 80s today with the heat index near 90 in spots. Tonight will be dry with muggy weather continuing.

The next several days will be very similar with more spotty storms possible and highs back into the low 90s.

Storms become likely Monday through Wednesday with a strong cold front arriving. That will bring not only strong storms at times but eventually a cooldown by midweek.

