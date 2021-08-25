Contests
Another Hot and Humid Afternoon

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is going to be another scorcher today. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s with the heat index around 100 degrees.

Outside of the smallest chance of a shower or t-storm, it will be mostly sunny and hot the next several days.

After what looks to be a wet Monday and early Tuesday, the weather will be cooler, less humid but dry again the remainder of next week.

